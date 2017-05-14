Woman displaced in Statesville house fire

No one was injured in a house fire in Statesville Sunday morning.

The fire started shortly before 9:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Charles Street.

Firefighters told WBTV that a woman who lives in the home was displaced. The woman was not home when the fire occurred, according to firefighters.

Upon arrival to the home, crews said smoke and flames were visible.

Firefighters have not released what caused the fire.

