Motorcyclist killed in Chester County wreck

A motorcyclist was killed when two motorcycles collided in Chester County Saturday night.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the wreck occurred around 7:30 p.m. on SC 901.

Troopers said two motorcyclists were traveling south on SC 901 when the driver of a 2000 Yamaha ran into the back of a 2013 Harley Davidson.

The driver of the Yamaha then lost control and crashed, Highway Patrol said. The driver of the Yamaha was ejected and died on scene, according to troopers.

Neither of the motorcyclists were wearing helmets, Highway Patrol said.

Troopers said the driver of the Harley Davidson, identified as 25-year-old Corey Rawls of Rock Hill, was not injured.

The identify of the motorcyclist killed in the wreck has not been released.

It is unknown whether speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.