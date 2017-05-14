Stephen Curry helps comfort family grieving daughter’s sudden loss with simple act

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry helped comfort a family grieving over the sudden loss of their 16-year-old daughter, who collapsed at a club game and later died, several media outlets report.

Kimberly Nuestro, a dedicated Warriors fan, was even wearing Curry’s jersey number, 30, when she stopped breathing May 6 at an AAU basketball tournament in Santa Clara, Calif.

Her father, Ramir Nuestro, started a hashtag – #signforKim – that went viral on social media as he reached out to Curry to ask him to sign a pair of her sneakers.

The former Davidson star agreed, and the father brought a pair of her athletic shoes to the Warriors training facility where Curry signed them, according to the newspaper at her high school in Cupertino, Calif.

The school paper got an interview with the NBA star and posted audio from it on YouTube.

“I wish I could have met (Kimberly) before she passed,” Curry said in the interview. “But this is a small token for her family, to ... know that there’s a lot of people thinking about them and ... to hopefully honor her life with those shoes.”

The cause of Kimberly Nuestro’s death won’t be known until results from an autopsy done Tuesday are returned, which could take three to six weeks.

