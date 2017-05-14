Wrong way driver causes I-485 crash, two people seriously injured

Two people were seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 485 in southwest Sunday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. .

Highway Patrol said a wrong way driver caused the wreck around 4:30 a.m. on I-485 near West Boulevard. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the wrong way driver collided with another car on the outer loop.

One of the drivers had to be cut from their vehicle, troopers said.

Several lanes of I-485 were shut down Sunday as crews worked to clean debris. The road has since reopened.

Officials have not said whether the wrong way driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

No names have been released. Both of the victims were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

There has been no information released on whether any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.