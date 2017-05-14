One dead, one injured in I-485 wreck

One person was killed and another person was injured in a two-vehicle collision in north Charlotte Sunday morning.

The Huntersville Fire Department tweeted that the wreck occurred around 3:04 a.m. on the Interstate-485 inner loop at Interstate 77.

ALERT: I485 Inner Loop at I77 is closed following a serious MVA. Avoid the area; look for Police direction. Our Station 1 remains on scene. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 14, 2017

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the drivers collided and one of the drivers was thrown from the car.

Multiple lanes were closed for several hours Sunday morning as crews worked to the clear the area.

Upon arrival to the scene, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the male victim was found outside of his car.

The road reopened just before 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Huntersville Fire Department.

*I485 @ I77 Final Update* Investigation complete, scene cleaned up. I485 (at I77) has reopened for traffic. #clttraffic — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) May 14, 2017

It is unknown whether speed or alcohol were factors in this wreck.

No names have been released.



Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.