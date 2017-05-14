One killed when car strikes tree in east Charlotte wreck

One person has died in a serious crash in east Charlotte Sunday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the single-vehicle wreck occurred around 12:57 p.m. in the 4900 block of Central Avenue at Rosehaven.

Police said a male driver, 27-year-old Juan Carlos Camposeco-Perez, died when he was ejected from his vehicle after striking a tree in the median.

Camposesco-Perez was driving a 2002 Ford Explorer, CMPD said.

The high rate of speed is a factor in this crash, officers said. According to police, Camposesco-Perez was not wearing a seat belt during the wreck.

CMPD said it is unknown whether alcohol use or drugs contributed to the crash.

The road has reopened after being closed for several hours.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.