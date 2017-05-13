Suspected cockfighting operation under investigation in Rowan County

Deputies from the Rowan County Sheriff's Office and officers from Rowan Animal Services responded to a home in Rockwell Saturday afternoon to investigate a report that cockfighting was taking place.

Details of the investigation have not been released, but may be available Sunday.

On Saturday, investigators from both agencies were seen at a home on Geneva Drive in Rockwell. Officials were at the location for several hours.

There were reports that about two dozen people were inside the home at the time.

So far, it is unknown whether anyone has been charged.

A man was killed in Stanly County in February after an argument over a cockfight, according to officials.

In November 2016, five men were arrested in Lenoir County when authorities raided a suspected cockfighting ring.

