ASU student diagnosed with mumps virus, 4 cases in total in Watauga Co

A second student at Appalachian State University was diagnosed with the mumps virus Thursday, according to ASU school officials.

As of 2017, there have been four confirmed cases of the mumps virus in Watauga County.

PREVIOUS: Two Watauga Co residents confirmed with mumps virus

According to school officials, the diagnosed student is being treated and is fully cooperating with health officials in following the isolation instructions.

In April, a ASU student was confirmed to have the virus along with a student that attends the Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute, according to the Appalachian District Health Department.

The public health director for the Appalachian District Health Department, Beth Lovette, said the university has been working closely with state and county health officials since the first case of mumps was identified.

Beth Lovette released this statement Friday:

"They have interviewed ill students about their activities during their periods of contagion, identified and sought out anyone who has come into contact with the ill students, reviewed their immunization records, immunized them if necessary and made sure they are aware of the signs and symptoms of mumps.”

The Director of Student Health Services, Bob Ellison, emailed students to “exercise caution and be vigilant about caring for yourself and others.”

Anyone who is concerned about symptoms is asked to contract their primary care providers, urgent care or Watauga Medical Center.

