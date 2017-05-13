Brunchers beware: “Avocado hand” injuries on the rise

The number of injuries caused by improper handling and cutting of avocados is on the rise.More >>
From Catawba College: Catawba College awarded degrees to 265 of its graduates on Saturday, May 13th and Dustin Morgan of Mocksville was one of the recipients.
Cannon, a Democrat, was part of a forum held by the Black Political Caucus for people considering running for public office.
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are commonly used over-the-counter drugs to relieve pain or reduce fever, but new research suggests people who take them routinely could face a higher risk of a heart attack.
According to UNC Charlotte's Associate Director for Media Relations Buffie Stephens, the anti-Muslim flyer was posted on a suite door inside the Wallis Hall dorm on Sunday.
