Charlotte man wanted for assault charges, cutting off electronic monitor device

A man who is wanted for several charges was last seen in west Charlotte Friday, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 32-year-old Jartavious Gaither is wanted for assault by strangulation, habitual misdemeanor assault, domestic violence protective order violation, damage to property and interfering with an electronic monitoring device.

Police said Gaither cut off his court ordered electronic monitor device Friday and was last known to be in the area of Santee Street.

Gaither is described to be 5-foot-11 and 225 pounds.

If you have information on Gaither's whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Electronic Monitoring Unit at 704-432-8888, option #3 or call 911.

No other information has been released.

