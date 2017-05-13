Police: Man, woman allegedly shot outside Charlotte hookah lounge

Two people told police they were shot outside an east Charlotte hookah lounge Saturday morning.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a man and a woman arrived at Carolinas Medical Center-Main around 3:41 a.m. with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The victims told police that the shooting occurred at a parking lot in the 3000 block of North Sharon Amity Rd, officers say. The victims said they had just left the Babylon Hookah Lounge and were walking to their car when they were each shot, according to CMPD.

It is unclear whether the victims knew the shooter. There has been no arrests in this shooting.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.