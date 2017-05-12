Deputy helps woman with recent knee surgery walk 5K in Union County

A 64-year-old woman who recently had knee replacement surgery finished an annual 5K walk last Saturday with a little help from a Union County Sheriff's Deputy.

"SVNJROTC hosted the 3rd Annual Spartan 5K Run/Walk this past Saturday, May 6th. Just wanted to share an awesome story and pictures with you," Denise Duxbury, the Treasurer for the Sun Valley NJROTC Booster Club, wrote on the Indian Trail Bureau of the Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

Duxbury said the walker, Nancy L. Rybka, was halfway through the walk when Deputy Dak Richardson parked his car, got out and walked the rest of the way with her.

"We had a 64 year old lady who had knee replacement surgery recently, who walked the whole route with a cane... When she got about 1/2 through the route, one of the deputies who was following the last walker, parked his car and walked the rest of the route with her... and then as she got closer to the end, lots of our cadets ran to meet her and walked the rest of the route with them."

Duxbury congratulated both on a job well done.

"Congratulations to Ms. Rybka for finishing the race and great job by Deputy Richardson for helping her accomplish her goal."

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.