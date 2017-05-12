Mother Nature challenges local law enforcement cycling to DC

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) - As they pushed across the pavement, Mother Nature pushed over them. Friday, CMPD and other law enforcement personnel from the Charlotte area endured the elements as they cycled the final leg of their Bike2DC journey.

The group of more than 100 riders left Charlotte Tuesday and traveled 500 miles to Washington for Police Week to honor fallen law enforcement.

"This is my sixth time doing it. So it’s the people that bring you back, and then you remember those that are not able to do it anymore,” Monroe Police Officer Rhett Bolin said.

Friday was by far the toughest day as rain poured down on them for hours.

“Morale this morning has dropped heavily. But we're hoping to see a glimmer of light in the sky," one cyclist said.

CMPD chaplain Lonnie Clouse didn't sugar coat the feeling on the pavement.

"It’s miserable. We’ve lost some riders to attrition just because it’s been so cold and windy,” he said.

But he kept peddling for one reason.

"We have to remember the reason we're doing it. We're here to celebrate the ones that have gone before us," he said.

But there were bright spots along the way. The Richardsville, Virginia Volunteer Fire Department invited the tired cyclists in for lunch.

“We’re all public servants and we love the police force," RVFD's Cheree Hogan said.

Up the road, the Culpepper County Sheriff’s Office braved the rain too to salute the efforts of their fellow law enforcement.

"Regardless of what county or what state you’re in, we’re all a part of one big family,” Hogan said.

While they’d hoped to cycle into DC, the elements forced them to finish their last leg in vans. But that doesn’t take away from the exhausting feat they’d already accomplished.

"I think about the people that made a lot more sacrifices than I’m going to make. this is nothing compared to them,” a cyclist said.

Saturday night, they’ll attend the candlelight vigil at the National Law Enforcement Memorial where Shelby Police Officer Tim Brackeen’s name will be added to the wall. They'll drive back to Charlotte on Saturday.

