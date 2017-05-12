Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
A FedEx driver says he was pulled over by a fake police officer at Concord Mills Mall. He says he was threatened before the real officers could arrive. The accused fake cop was arrested.
Neighbors in Pineville community are glad no one is hurt after more than 25 mail boxes were deliberately run over. Some people tell us they feel targeted.
Rainy weather is the story for tonight at tomorrow morning. Eric Thomas says there’ll be lingering showers but should be all gone y the time you fire up your grill Saturday night.
Charlotte students getting a rare opportunity today... meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The students from Victory Christian Center were showing off a model rocked named after the president. When Mr. Trump asked why? A student said quote, "because it conquers all."
Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!
Nancy L. Rybka was halfway through the walk when Deputy Dak Richardson parked his car, got out and walked the rest of the way with her.More >>
Nancy L. Rybka was halfway through the walk when Deputy Dak Richardson parked his car, got out and walked the rest of the way with her.More >>
The group of more than 100 riders left Charlotte Tuesday and traveled 500 miles to Washington for Police Week to honor fallen law enforcement.More >>
The group of more than 100 riders left Charlotte Tuesday and traveled 500 miles to Washington for Police Week to honor fallen law enforcement.More >>
The FedEx driver told police Galyan flashed a badge and said he was a security officer before later stating he was a police officer.More >>
The FedEx driver told police Galyan flashed a badge and said he was a security officer before later stating he was a police officer.More >>
A group of male students met regularly at Vazquez's apartment from December 2016 to May 8, 2017, according to court documents.More >>
A group of male students met regularly at Vazquez's apartment from December 2016 to May 8, 2017, according to court documents.?More >>
Deputies said a woman in one car shot nearly 12 times at the woman in the second car. The sheriff's office said that a man inside the second vehicle was injured in the shooting.More >>
Deputies said a woman in one car shot nearly 12 times at the woman in the second car. The sheriff's office said that a man inside the second vehicle was injured in the shooting.More >>