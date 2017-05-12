Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A FedEx driver says he was pulled over by a fake police officer at Concord Mills Mall. He says he was threatened before the real officers could arrive. The accused fake cop was arrested.

Neighbors in Pineville community are glad no one is hurt after more than 25 mail boxes were deliberately run over. Some people tell us they feel targeted.

Rainy weather is the story for tonight at tomorrow morning. Eric Thomas says there’ll be lingering showers but should be all gone y the time you fire up your grill Saturday night.

Charlotte students getting a rare opportunity today... meeting with President Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The students from Victory Christian Center were showing off a model rocked named after the president. When Mr. Trump asked why? A student said quote, "because it conquers all."

