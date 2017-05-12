Should CMS teachers conduct study groups in their homes?

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School (CMS) District is not saying when it found out about the allegations against South Mecklenburg High School English teacher Juan Vazquez, who is charged with committing sex acts against two of his students.

A group of male students met regularly at Vazquez's apartment from December 2016 to May 8, 2017, according to court documents.

In court Thursday, the District Attorney's office said the study group ended May 2, but CMS suspended Vazquez on May 9.

A student came forward stating he felt uncomfortable with the study group. During the initial investigation, it was revealed Vazquez contacted a student after he was told not to reach out to the alleged victims.

RELATED: South Meck teacher accused of performing sex acts with 2 male students at apartment

WBTV asked the school district when it was alerted about possible trouble with the teacher. The district didn't answer the question, but sent a statement about the investigation.

"Any additional information other than the employee status is part of an active investigation," the statement read. "We can share that we have no information that activity related to the case happened on campus."

WBTV also asked the district if there is a policy concerning teachers having study groups inside their homes. CMS says there is no policy, but added there is a policy stating teachers are supposed to exhibit acceptable behavior.

Judy Kidd, president of Charlotte Classroom Teacher Association, said she is not for students going to teachers' homes after school hours.

"I think it would be a very poor choice for any teacher," Kidd said. "There is plenty of space in school to conduct study groups. There's no need to go off campus."

Kidd thinks individual schools should know if study groups are happening at teachers' homes.

"If you do go off campus, there are so many forms that should be filled out with parental permission involved," she said.

More detailed information should be released as Vazquez goes through the legal system. His next court date is May 24.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.