Sheriff: Fugitive captured in China Grove, drugs seized

A vehicle stop in China Grove resulted in the capture of a wanted fugitive, according to the Rowan Sheriff's Office.

On Friday, Master Deputy Andrew Rowland stopped a 2008 Saturn with a Texas registration plate that had been placed in the rear window.

Deputies say the vehicle stop took place at the Rushco gas station located at Hwy 29 and Church St., in China Grove.

The deputy stopped the Saturn for not having a tag light and for the improper placement of the registration plate.

Shortly after the vehicle stopped Rowland called for an additional unit to respond because the driver was "extremely anxious and nervous."

According to the report, Rowland immediately smelled the odor of raw marijuana as he approached the car.

The occupants of the car included a driver, a passenger and four small children in the back seat.

The driver was identified as Tiodomira Caudillo of 116 W. Lafayette St. Salisbury. The passenger was identified as Timothy Paul Wiseman Jr. of 408 N. Craige St. Salisbury.

Deputy Rowland checked the driver and passenger for warrants and found that Wiseman was wanted for a federal warrant for possession of a firearm by a felon. A note on the entry said that he was armed and dangerous.

Wiseman was also wanted in the state of Texas for a child support warrant.

Wiseman was taken into custody without incident, according to the report.

Due to the strong smell of marijuana, a search was conducted on the Saturn, resulting in the discovery of a green canvas bag located in the front passenger floor board.

Investigators say that Inside the bag they found four pint-sized mason jars that were full of marijuana. There was also a Tupperware bowl that contained marijuana, along with a grinder and 2 sets of digital scales.

There was also a large plastic bag that was located between the driver’s seat and console that also contained marijuana, according to the report.

The total weight of the marijuana was 236 grams.

After locating all items, both driver and passenger were arrested. The children were turned over to a relative and DSS was notified.

Timothy Wiseman, Jr. is being held on the federal detainer. Both Wiseman and Caudillo were charged with felony possession of marijuana, possession with the intent to sell and deliver marijuana, maintaining a vehicle for the sale of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child abuse.

Wiseman and Caudillo were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $ 15,000 bond.

