Plaza Midwood gets bike lane study

For bicyclists who live in Plaza Midwood near The Plaza, this has been a good week to get out and ride.

"I’ve never seen so many bikers out here before," Renee Bradley said.

On Sunday, as part of Open Streets, Charlotte Department of Transportation set up a temporary bike lane on The Plaza between Central and Belvedere Avenues.

City officials say it's part of an effort to "help educate the public concerning bicycles and safety."

Transportation workers say the separated bike lane demonstration project, which runs through Sunday, is collecting data to see how many bicyclists would use the road, vehicle speeds, and how many cars are on surrounding streets.

Residents say the bike lane is giving people a chance to get out.

"Yeah, I wouldn’t have ridden up and down The Plaza when it wasn’t here. I would take the sidewalk for half a block and jump over to one of the side streets. This is nice," David Hale said.

Hale, who lives on The Plaza, says the problem is drivers.

"Speed limit is 35. I would say the vast vast majority of the traffic is going way faster than that and it’s just not an overly safe feeling when you’re riding up and down this street," he said.

Bradley, who helped start a petition called Stroll and Roll, said, "Most say they're nervous. They’re too nervous to actually ride on the street without this bike lane, myself included. You mostly see people staying on the sidewalks with their bikes, except for the more avid experienced cyclists."

Bradley says her group is using the petition to advocate for change.

"We’ve received about a thousand or more signatures to that petition," she said. "It is basically advocating to do everything from more protected bike lanes to more crosswalks to signal changes to improve safety for pedestrians. It’s a larger look at the entire area to make it more pedestrian and bicycling friendly."

In the meantime, bicyclists in the area say they welcomed the week-long city study.

Matt Chotkowski says he never let his two sons ride on The Plaza. He likes the idea of a bike lane.

"I could not be more for it," he said. "This street is one of the main ways we head in and out of downtown Plaza Midwood."

But Chotkowski, a 16-year resident of the community, knows some drivers are not happy about losing a lane.

"I don’t think this street was meant to be a pass-through street. It’s a neighborhood street," he said. "The speed limit is 35 mph. If you watch out here very few people are going 35 mph even when it's one lane. When it’s two lanes, it's even faster and I don’t think that’s what we want for the neighborhood - that type of traffic moving through."

There's a community ride planned for Saturday afternoon from Legion Brewing in the business district down The Plaza and back on the bike lane. Organizers say the ride is "less than one mile each way. It’s very easy for kids and dogs to come along."

Bradley says the purpose is "just kinda help promote and support this idea but also we want people to come out who have concerns and want to try it out and talk to us about those concerns. Let’s have a discussion about pros and cons."

