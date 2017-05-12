FIRST ALERT: Heavier rain, possible thunder moving into NC

A backdoor cool front has slipped south through our Carolina counties, holding temps in the 50s and 60s for most areas. This has come along with low clouds and pockets of drizzle for most of the day.

Some heavier rain and storms are moving towards the NC state line from eastern TN, but they are encountering a more stable air mass so the thunder should start to diminish as it nears our area. Still, we will be tracking a heavier area of rain moving into the mountains between 7-8 p.m. foothills around 9-10 p.m., and Piedmont after that. So, we may not have heavy rain into the Charlotte area until around 10 p.m. or later.

Thunder will be limited, but possible, especially from the Charlotte area south. Any storm that develops could contain gusty winds.

Even through Saturday morning scattered showers will linger, clearing takes shape pretty quickly during the afternoon, meaning the balance of the weekend will be dry with a much warmer day for Mother's Day.

