3 juveniles accused of breaking into several homes in southeast Charlotte neighborhood

Three male juveniles have been charged Friday for breaking and entering into multiple homes in a southeast Charlotte neighborhood, police said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the three juveniles lived in the same neighborhood where the break-ins occurred.

Officers said the juveniles are responsible for the following home break-ins:

On April 26, a home in the 7700 block of Blythwood Lane was broken into around 4:27 p.m.

On May 2, a home in the 5100 block of Rosemede Drive was broken into around 5:54 p.m.

On May 4, a home in the 7100 block of Falconwood Court was broken into around 3:27 p.m.

On May 4, a home in the 5300 block of Bellflower Lane was broken into around 6:51 p.m.

On May 9, a home in the 5300 block of Bellflower Lane was broken into around 2:11 p.m.

On May 11, a home in the 7400 block of Pirates Cove Court was broken into around 6:49 p.m.

The juveniles hid stolen property from the break-ins in a nearby wooded area, according to police.

All of the juveniles have been charged with six counts of residential breaking and entering, six counts of larceny after breaking and entering and six counts of conspiracy. The juveniles have been released to the custody of their parents, CMPD said.

CMPD released a statement Friday in regards to the break-ins:

Thanks to the outstanding efforts and dedication of the Independence Division, in collaboration with alert community members, these suspects were identified and charged before causing further harm to the community.

Police said the stolen property was returned to the victims Friday morning.

If you have any information regarding these break-ins, you're asked to call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.