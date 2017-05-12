Providence Rd closed at Colonial Ave due to serious crash

A major road in south Charlotte was blocked Friday due to a serious crash, according to officials.

The incident happened after 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Providence Road and S. Colonial Avenue. City officials said all lanes of inbound and one lane of outbound Providence were closed.

Police have not said what may have caused the crash but did confirm no patients were transported from the scene.

There is no word on when the road is expected to open back up.

