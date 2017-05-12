I-77 markers removed, new battle faces drivers with damage

The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) has tried to pick up pavement markers along I-77 since April 21. Since then, more than 7,500 markers have been removed.

NCDOT officials say the work will continue through Monday morning after several days of rain caused delays. Once the markers are removed, a new challenge faces drivers that have had their cars damaged by loose markers.

“I asked the governor to assure my constituents that anyone that has damages caused by debris on the interstate would be reimbursed by the state or by the construction vendor,” said Representative John Bradford, District 98. "We want to hear from the governor, we want to hear from the governor’s office. We want to hear from the governor that people are going to be made whole and reimbursed for the damages.”

Bradford sent Governor Roy Cooper a crate filled with six lane markers.

“I wanted to give it to the governor so that he could pick it up and see just how heavy one of these things really are," said Bradford.

Bradford says after more than three weeks he has not gotten a response from the governor but was given a letter from the NCDOT. That letter assured Bradford that the Attorney General's Office is working closely with those impacted to make sure reimbursements are happening.

“If you have problems or you have experienced problems, email my office and I will make sure your concerns are sent over to the NCDOT,” said Bradford.

WBTV reached out to the Governor Cooper's office for clarification. They released the following statement:

Our office did receive the letter, DOT responded to the letter and the Governor’s Office asked DOT to follow up by phone with Rep. Bradford to see if he has additional concerns or questions. Governor Cooper and the Department of Transportation will continue to work with communities and legislators to ensure safe conditions on our state’s highways.

Drivers like Chris Durham are going through the process of filing a claim now.

"The piece went out from under their car and flipped up under my car. That could have easily gone through my windshield,” said Durham.

Durham says he feels confident his claim will be approved despite reports that Sugar Creek Construction has already denied claims.

“I look like I have a pretty good documented claim through photos and my story, so I feel pretty confident in that,” he said.

Durham was told it could be two or more weeks before he hears if his claim has been denied or not.

“I am willing to go to small claims court. I am willing to go to the state. If that is the case and that is the road, then I will take that. These people need to be held responsible,” said Durham.

WBTV reached out to Sugar Creek Construction but had not received a response as of Friday afternoon.

To file a claim, click here. To reach Rep. John Bradford, you can email him at John.Bradford@ncleg.net.

