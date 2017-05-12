Lincoln County man wins $150,000 in Powerball jackpot

Barbara Hart, a local woman known for animal advocacy, has now been charged with cruelty to animals after the sheriff said that sick dogs and dead cats were found in her Salisbury home.More >>
The NC Education Lottery confirmed that 53-year-old Gregory Errthum won the lottery by using the same numbers he'd been playing for nearly 32 years.
Wright, who had been the mayor of Hickory since 2001, was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon.
Mooresville town officials have granted initial approval to a local developer looking to turn 137 acres off Interstate 77 and N.C. 115 into a destination residential neighborhood and retail development.
Deputies say the incident happened around 3:55 a.m. and included 15 unlocked cars in the Hands Mill Highway area.
