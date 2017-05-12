Mooresville planners say ‘yes’ to more development, despite neighborhood anger

A few days after moving into their new home, retirees found out their new neighborhood is at odds with a developer hoping to turn a nearby tract into a large commercial and residential development. (Source: Davie Hinshaw | The Charlotte Observer)

Mooresville town officials have granted initial approval to a local developer looking to turn 137 acres off Interstate 77 and N.C. 115 into a destination residential neighborhood and retail development.

The proposed development is called “Lake Davidson” and has drawn opposition from dozens of nearby Mooresville and Davidson residents. They worry more homes, shops and condos in the area would worsen traffic congestion and potentially harm Lake Norman, which feeds Lake Davidson but is separated by the I-77 causeway.

Some angry residents took their complaints to the town of Mooresville Planning Board on Thursday night where members gave their OK to a rezoning request for the currently-vacant land. The 5-1 vote paves the way for final approval from Mooresville’s Board of Commissioners, which will take up the issue on June 5.

A majority of the board could vote to approve or deny the rezoning request or postpone their decision.

Neighbors who live close to the proposed development say they will continue to lobby town officials to reject the developer’s plan, particularly because the requested rezoning on the property would more than double the amount of homes currently allowed under town-assigned zoning.

Traffic impact and environmental studies are pending, which could put some restrictions on the planned development.

Developer Hinckley Gauvain’s plan for the land includes multiple small neighborhood parks in the area, additions to existing “greenway” space and new neighborhood roads and traffic signals to connect the development to N.C. 115, which runs parallel to I-77.

If approved, the land rezoning would allow 600 condos and apartments, 115 single-family homes and 120 townhouses, along with shops, restaurants and offices. Town employees who oversee long-term land use plans say the private development is in line with the overall vision for the area.

Many nearby residents, though, have said the proposal is impractical, given the high-traffic counts already overwhelming the two-lane N.C. 115.