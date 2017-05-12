Family releases statement on passing of Hickory mayor

The family of recently deceased mayor Rudy Wright described him as a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Wright, who had been the mayor of Hickory since 2001, was found dead in his home Thursday afternoon.

The family sent the following message to the city of Hickory Friday, mentioning mental illness and advising anyone considering suicide to seek professional help.

"Rudy Wright passed away on May 11th. Rudy was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many; in these initial hours and days of celebrating his life, we, his family, deeply appreciate all of the kind words and stories from so many that he touched. We would like to thank the first responders to the scene, the community of Hickory, and everyone who has extended their love and support to our family, especially Rudy's wife of 49 years, Donna. He was a man of intelligence and passion, as evidenced by his years as a successful businessman, entrepreneur, and public servant. Rudy loved every minute of his 16 years as mayor of Hickory, NC. He loved being a part of community events, meetings, ribbon cuttings, and anything else that helped to make the community of Hickory a better place to live. We are deeply saddened at his loss, and will miss his stories, his laugh, his stubbornness, and unique character that can never be replaced. Mental illness and depression affect so many regardless of one's position in the community, or the size of one's smile. If you, or someone you know may be considering suicide, please seek professional help. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention or the Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Hickory. More details about a public memorial to follow."

Wright had a long history with the city of Hickory.

“It probably came through my father because he had been mayor here for 19 years. He and Rudy were good friends,” said Nancy Willingham, who was Wright's friend. “He was interested in everything that went on in this city and the people.”

Wright was known for making his phone number readily available for the residents in Hickory.

“He put his whole heart into it. He would advertise his phone number for anybody that wanted to get in touch with him," Willingham said. "He would say 'this is my number, call me anytime.'"

City Manager Warren Wood released a statement Thursday:

“It is with deepest sorrow, that I must inform you of the untimely passing of Mayor Rudy Wright today at his home. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. While the Hickory Police Department is conducting an investigation, at this time there are no indications of suspicious circumstances. I ask that you respect the family’s privacy and allow them time to grieve.”

No other information has been released regarding the circumstances surrounding Wright's death.

PREVIOUS: Hickory mayor found dead in home, community reacts

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.