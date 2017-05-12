One arrested, three wanted in Rock Hill breaking and entering of multiple vehicles

One person is in custody and three others are wanted in the breaking and entering of multiple vehicles in Rock Hill early Friday morning.

Deputies say the incident happened around 3:55 a.m. and included 15 unlocked cars in the Hands Mill Highway area.

William Dale Brock, 20, was arrested in the case. Deputies are still searching for 21-year-old Jacquelyn Page, 17-year-old Courtney Page and 18-year-old Austin Alexander.

Anyone with information is asked to call law enforcement at 803-628-3056 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

