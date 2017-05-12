Four arrested in Rock Hill breaking and entering of multiple vehicles

Four people are facing charges in the breaking and entering of multiple vehicles in Rock Hill early Friday morning.

Deputies say the incident happened around 3:55 a.m. and included 15 unlocked cars in the Hands Mill Highway area.

William Dale Brock, 20, Jacquelyn Page, 21, Courtney Page, 17, and Austin Alexander, 18, were all arrested in the case. Friday morning, Brock was in custody and the other three were still being sought. By around 2 p.m., deputies said the three had been arrested.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call law enforcement at 803-628-3056 or Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321.

