Crash damages sign over Interstate 77, shuts down multiple lanes for hours

An early morning crash along Interstate 77 is still causing a headache for drivers after Department of Transportation (DOT) officials say the incident damaged a sign over the interstate.

According to NC DOT, two of three lanes along I-77 northbound around mile marker 31, in Iredell County, are closed while crews remove a portion of the sign structure damaged in the crash.

"The damage created a safety hazard to drivers and must be removed before opening the lanes to traffic," DOT officials said.

Around noon, backups from the closed lanes stretched to I-485, a 12-mile backup. Drivers are encouraged to avoid this area if possible.

Overhead message signs on I-77, I-85 and I-485 are being used to alert motorists to the closures and to seek alternate routes.

Crews anticipate opening the lanes back to traffic this afternoon.

