Six women bailed out of jail in time for Mother's Day

An early morning crash along Interstate 77 is still causing a headache for drivers after Department of Transportation (DOT) officials say the incident damaged a sign over the interstate.
On Friday, a spokesperson with Charlotte Uprising, Ashley Williams, said that the group needs help obtaining donations to support the women. Charlotte Uprising is asking for donations including, clothes, toiletries, maternity clothes, money and vitamins.
The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its annual list of the most popular baby names.
Julie Marie Forbes Anderson began streaming her story on the morning of May 5, as she was being escorted by a sheriff's deputy from the Gaston County administrative building where the Republican has a field office.
Barbara Hart, a local woman known for animal advocacy, has now been charged with cruelty to animals after the sheriff said that sick dogs and dead cats were found in her Salisbury home.
