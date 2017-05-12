SLIDESHOW: Top baby names for 2016 revealed

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has released its annual list of the most popular baby names.

Every May, the SSA releases the top 1,000 baby names for the previous year - along with a list of the baby names that increased — and decreased — the most in popularity.



The agency's website provides lists of the top 1,000 baby names for each year, dating back to 1880. The top baby names that year were John and Mary. John is now listed at number 28 and Mary has dropped down to 127.

If you think names on the agency's original list are completely outdated - think again. The most popular girl name for 2016 was one of the hottest names in 1880. Parents appear to be making something old - new again.

