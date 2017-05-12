Local animal advocate charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty

A Salisbury woman known for animal advocacy has now been charged with cruelty to animals after the sheriff said sick dogs and dead cats were found in her home.

Barbara Hart was arrested on Friday morning and charged with nine counts of cruelty to animals. The charges reflect one count each for five dogs that were taken from her home on Wednesday, and four dead cats found in the home.

Witnesses said the dogs were living in "deplorable" conditions. The seizure of the dogs from Hart's home came as the result of five years worth of complaints by neighbors, a source told WBTV.

When Master Deputy Patrick Schmeltzer of the Rowan Sheriff's Office went to the front door, he noted he could "smell the odor of urine, feces and dead animals coming from inside the residence."

Hart's bond was set at $1500.

She had nothing to say and ducked her head away from a news camera when she was taken to the magistrate's office at around 10 a.m.

