T-shirts being sold for 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run

The 2017 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Gaston County is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. May 12.

The run will begin at the Dixie Village Shopping Center on West Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia and will end at Regal Cinemas on East Franklin Boulevard.

During the run, local officers and Special Olympic athletes carry the Flame of Hope, which signifies the opening of the Special Olympic North Carolina Summer Games on June 2 in Raleigh.

T-shirts from the Torch Run will be sold at the Gastonia Police Department on East Long Avenue. The t-shirts will have the Gastonia Police Department and the Gaston County Sheriff's Office printed on the back.

Cotton t-shirts will be sold for $15 and tech shirts will be sold for $20.

