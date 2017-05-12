Woman wanted in Catawba County shooting, vehicle chase

An argument between two women led to a shooting in Catawba County Friday morning, deputies said. The sheriff's office said the two women were allegedly arguing and then took off in separate vehicles.

Deputies told WBTV that the shooting occurred on Springs Road while one woman began a vehicle chase with the second woman.

The woman driving the second vehicle shot nearly 15 times into the first vehicle, deputies said. The sheriff's office said a male passenger inside the first vehicle was injured, but is expected to recover.

Hickory Police arrived on scene and pulled over the vehicle that was shot into. Deputies said the shooter fled the scene in her vehicle.

A short time later, the second vehicle involved in the shooting was found abandoned, according to deputies. Officials said the female shooter is still on the run.

Authorities said they believe they know who the shooter is.

No names have been released.

