Woman facing attempted murder charges in Catawba County shooting

A Conover woman has been charged in connection to a shooting in Catawba County Friday morning, deputies said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, two women were allegedly arguing around 3 a.m. at a home in the 100 block of Brandywine Drive in Conover. Deputies say that is when one of the women contacted a friend for a ride.

The sheriff's office said the friend came and picked up the woman and drove them to Springs Road near Food Lion.

Deputies told WBTV that the shooting occurred on Springs Road while the suspect, Melissa Jo Rector, drove up along the driver's side of the woman's vehicle and fired multiple shots.

Rector shot nearly 15 times into the vehicle, deputies said. The sheriff's office said a male passenger inside the vehicle was struck. The sheriff's office said the man was transported to Catawba Memorial. The man has been released from the hospital, according to deputies.

Hickory Police arrived on scene and pulled over the vehicle that was shot into. Deputies said Rector then fled the scene in her vehicle.

A short time later, Rector's vehicle was found abandoned, according to deputies.

The sheriff's office said Rector was found and arrested around 11 a.m. Friday.

Rector was charged with three counts of attempted murder and one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

