WATCH: East Carolina coach delivers player's mom a special Mother's Day gift

There have been plenty of videos of coaches around the country surprising their walk-on players with scholarships over the years, and all of them have been special in their own way. East Carolina coach Scottie Montgomery, however, found a new and wonderful way to deliver the news.

Montgomery decided to reward walk-on defensive end Kiante Anderson with a scholarship, but he didn't go directly to Anderson. Instead, with Mother's Day coming up this weekend, and knowing how much Anderson loves his mom, Montgomery took a different approach. He decided to surprise Anderson's mother, Tia Chapman, at her job to let her know he was giving her son a scholarship.

Montgomery then had Chapman call her son to deliver the news to him herself.

That's a pretty sweet Mother's Day gift.