City of Kannapolis staff elected to professional boards

Three City of Kannapolis employees have been elected to serve in leadership positions for their respective professional organizations, according to a news release provided by the City.

Gary Mills, Director of Parks and Recreation, has been elected to serve as president of the North Carolina Recreation and Parks Association (NCRPA).

NCRPA represents over 3,400 P&R professionals and over 230 municipal and county agencies across the state of North Carolina. Founded in 1944, the North Carolina Recreation & Park Association is the premier nonprofit education and advocacy organization, dedicated to the advancement of the park, recreation, and leisure professions in our state. NCRPA empowers park and recreation professionals and citizen board members through educational opportunities that enhance their ability to change lives and impact communities on a daily basis for the citizens of North Carolina.

“I am incredibly honored to be elected by my peers to serve in such a prestigious position in what I believe is the best organization in the state”. “Parks and Recreation is such an important part of the community not only providing leisure opportunities and wonderful parks, but also by creating incredible economic impact to the region through the development of parks, special events, and recreational programs,” said Mills.

Gary Mills has served as Director of Parks and Recreation for 17 years in Kannapolis and has over 27 years in the Parks &Recreation profession across the state. He has his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from N.C. State University and holds numerous professional certifications. He will serve the association for the next two years.

Tina Cline, Director of Human Resources, has been elected to serve as an officer on the board of the North Carolina chapter of the International Public Management Association for Human Resources (IPMA-HR). She has previously served as a board member and the membership chair of the organization.

The professional association for public sector human resources professionals, the North Carolina chapter is comprised of human resources professionals from government agencies (county, city, state and federal), as well as government-funded agencies, organizations, and medical and educational institutions from across the state.

NC-IPMA provides opportunities for public human resources professionals to meet, exchange information and ideas and participate in professional development activities for over twenty years.

Tina has served as the Human Resources Director in Kannapolis for 22 years and has worked in human resources for a total of 28 years. She received her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Pfeiffer University and has completed numerous professional certificate programs related to her field.

Annette Privette Keller, Director of Communications for the City, has been elected to serve as a board member forThe National City-County Communications & Marketing Association (3CMA).

3CMA is the nation’s premiere network of local city and county government communicators. The organization was founded in 1988 on the philosophy that communications and marketing are essential to helping governments engage and build stronger relationships with their residents. The organization provides professional development for hundreds of communicators across the U.S. to focusing on how to effectively communicate and engage citizens, focus on regional issues and trends, and inspire creative and innovate ways to tell the stories of local government.

She has been with the City of Kannapolis for three years and has worked in government communications for 20 years. Annette received her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and her master’s degree in public administration from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. She also holds numerous certificates in career related subjects.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.