Channing Tatum to serve as Grand Marshal for Coca-Cola 600

From Charlotte Motor Speedway: Channing Tatum, actor and producer of “Logan Lucky,” Steven Soderbergh’s summer heist movie filmed at Charlotte Motor Speedway, will serve as Grand Marshal of the Coca-Cola 600 on May 28.

Tatum will give the command to start engines for the 58th running of the Coca-Cola 600, NASCAR’s ultimate test of man and machine. No stranger to Charlotte Motor Speedway, Tatum spent considerable time at the speedway last year during filming for “Logan Lucky,” which features an all-star ensemble cast. In addition to his “Drivers, Start Your Engines” call before the race, Tatum will attend the pre-race drivers meeting.

The plot of “Logan Lucky” revolves around the speedway. Trying to reverse a family curse, brothers Jimmy (Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) set out to execute an elaborate robbery during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

The film also stars Riley Keough, Hilary Swank, Seth MacFarlane, Katie Holmes and Daniel Craig. “Logan Lucky” will be released by Fingerprint Releasing and Bleecker Street on Aug. 18.

MORE INFO:

”Tatum has starred in ”Hail Cesar,” ”Hateful 8,” the ”Magic Mike” franchise, the “Jump Street” franchise and will star in the upcoming “Kingsman.” He is currently producing “Magic Mike Live” at the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas.

In addition to Tatum’s appearance, Charlotte Motor Speedway’s annual patriotic salute to the troops returns before the green flag drops on May 28, with a spectacular display of 600 servicemen and women on track alongside three UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, Humvees, Howitzers, a HIMARS rocket launcher system, an M777 and a RAZOR combat vehicle. A National Anthem flyover featuring four F-16 fighter jets from Seymour Johnson AFB, a 70-minute concert featuring Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Lynyrd Skynyrd and a 20-minute performance by the 82nd Airborne division are sure to get fans on their feet prior to the race.

TICKETS:

Coca-Cola 600 tickets for adults start at just $49 while kids 13 and under get in for $10. Tickets, camping and upgrades for every 10 Days of NASCAR Thunder event are available at the gates, by visiting charlottemotorspeedway.com/tickets or calling 1-800-455-FANS (3267).

KEEP TRACK:

