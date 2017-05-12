Fun facts on Rowan-Cabarrus graduation ceremonies happening on Friday

Nearly 900 graduates will receive associate degrees, diplomas and certificates at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s graduation ceremony on Friday.

Kannapolis Mayor Darrell Hinnant is the commencement speaker. Mayor Hinnant is also an adjunct instructor at Rowan-Cabarrus.

According to the RCCC spokesperson, this year's graduates range in age from 17 to 65 (average age is 28), 69% are female, 31% male.

36% of the graduates live in Rowan County, with 49% from Cabarrus County, and 15% from surrounding counties.

These graduates will receive nearly 1,300 degrees, diplomas and certificates.­­

256 High School Equivalency (HSE) students will graduate.

Graduates range in age from 16 to 72, with an average age of 28. 63% of the HSE graduates live in Rowan County and 37% in Cabarrus County. This year, 44% of Rowan-Cabarrus HSE graduates secured employment upon completion, compared to 39% last year.

The ceremonies take place at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center, Highway 49 in Concord, beginning at 4:00 pm. Those attending are asked to arrive no later than 2:45.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.