Two injured in crash involving school bus near uptown

On Thursday, WBTV caught up with CMPD and other local law enforcement agencies on the back roads of Virginia. The trek will take them to Washington D.C. to honor fallen officers.More >>
Nearly 900 graduates will receive associate degrees, diplomas and certificates at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s graduation ceremony on Friday.More >>
A man who told police he was the victim of a robbery slammed his car into an apartment building off Pearl Street on Thursday night.More >>
The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on S Mint Street at W Bland Street, closing several lanes.More >>
The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 74 near Bunkerhill Road.More >>
