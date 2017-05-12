Two injured in crash involving school bus near uptown

Two people were injured in a crash involving a school bus and a van near uptown Charlotte Friday morning.

The crash happened around 7:40 a.m. on S Mint Street at W Bland Street, blocking several lanes. Several children were on the bus but were not injured.

Witnesses say the driver of the van crossed the center line and hit the school bus, breaking the bus' axle.

Medic says they took two people, including the driver of the van, to Carolinas Medical Center with minor injuries.

