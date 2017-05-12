Pedestrian struck, killed on Highway 74 in Gaston County

A pedestrian was struck and killed in Gaston County early Friday morning, shutting down a portion of US 74, according to Highway Patrol.

The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Highway 74 near Bunkerhill Road.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle that hit the man is being questioned by Gaston County police. Officials are collecting information and getting stories from everyone involved.

A witness says they were walking with the victim after running out of gas and decided to cross Kings Mountain Highway. The witness said the man was clipped while walking in the shoulder.

No names have been released.

