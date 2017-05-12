Man struck by delivery truck, killed on Highway 74 in Gaston Co.

A man was hit and killed by a delivery truck early Friday morning along U.S. 74 in Gaston County, according to Highway Patrol.



The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. on Kings Mountain Highway near Bunkerhill Road, shutting down the highway until 7 a.m.



After a three-hour investigation, troopers say the man was "clearly in the roadway" when he was struck by the delivery truck, and that no charges are expected.



"He was wearing dark clothes walking in the road at night on a U.S. highway... It's very dangerous business," said 1st Sgt. John Brodhage of the North Carolina Highway Patrol.



A witness says he was walking with the victim along the road after their vehicle ran out of gas. On the way to meet up with a ride to the gas station, the two doubled back across a dark stretch of U.S. 74 just before the accident.



The witness, Joel Miller, said his friend of a week was clipped while walking in the shoulder.



"He was there and then he was gone," said Miller.



"The mirror hit him... It took me a few minutes to locate him and I called 911, contacted them, and she calmed me down because at first I was a little hysterical."



Miller says the 911 operator walked him through CPR that he performed on the man until paramedics arrived on scene.



Troopers have not yet released the name of the victim.



Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.





