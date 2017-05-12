BREAKING: Pedestrian killed

Good morning to you. This is Christine Sperow. Today is Friday, May 12. Here is a first look at the stories we're following now on WBTV News This Morning. We're live from 4:30-9:00 a.m.

BREAKING: We're at the scene of a deadly pedestrian accident right now. It happened on Kings Mountain Highway and Bunker Hill Road in Gaston County. WBTV's Mark Davenport will have a live report right at 5 a.m. with new details.

Sadness in the entire town of HIckory after the well known Mayor of Hickory--Rudy Wright was found dead in his home. WBTV's Micah Smith is getting more reaction from the community as officials work to determine how he died.

An alleged robber is off the streets. We'll tell you who officials have behind bars for allegedly robbing several pharmacies in the Charlotte area.

There is a lot of talk about the national interview the president gave to set the record straight on why he abruptly fired James Comey. Why is the interview fueling more questions? We'll play some of the exchange on air for you.

FIRST ALERT DAY: Today there is going to be a round of rain you're going to have to be prepared for. Meteorologist Al Conklin is pinpointing where that rain with fall and the timing of it. Make sure you're tuned in so you can plan out your day accordingly.

