Man charged in connection to four Charlotte armed robberies

A man has been arrested and charged for his involvement in four robberies at Charlotte businesses Thursday, police said.

PREVIOUS: Two men wanted in multiple Charlotte armed robberies

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, 30-year-old Darnell Simms was charged and arrested in connection to robberies that occurred at the CVS on Mallard Creek Road, the Busters business on Old Concord Road, the CVS on North Sharon Amity Road and the Friendly Pharmacy on Little Rock Road.

Police said Simms was identified as the suspect in the four robberies and a warrant was issued for Simms' arrest. CMPD said Simms was arrested Thursday without incident and taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

In April, CMPD said they were looking for two men that were wanted for multiple armed robberies in Charlotte.

Officers said Simms and a second man were involved in six robberies from December 2016 to April 2017.

On April 20, police responded to 517 Little Rock Road for a robbery at the Friendly Pharmacy. CMPD says two men robbed the business around 1:30 p.m.

On March 16, police responded to 2133 Shamrock Drive for a robbery at Pike’s Pharmacy. CMPD says two men robbed the pharmacy around 6:35 p.m.

On Feb. 7, police responded to 2035 North Sharon Amity Road for a robbery at CVS. CMPD says one man robbed the business around 8:39 p.m.

On Feb 6, police responded to 8125 Old Concord Road for a robbery at Busters business. CMPD says two men robbed the business around 2:48 p.m.

On Jan. 31, police responded to 10515 Mallard Creek Road for a robbery at CVS. CMPD says one man robbed the business around 9:04 p.m.

On Dec. 29, police responded to 11430 North Tryon Street for a robbery at CVS. CMPD says one man robbed the business at 8:15 p.m.

No information has been released whether the second robber has been identified by police.

Simms is facing three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.

