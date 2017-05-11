Local law enforcement officers ride 500 miles to honor the fallen

The Bike2DC group has nearly 400 miles under their belts, and another day of riding still lies ahead. On Thursday, WBTV caught up with CMPD and other local law enforcement agencies on the back roads of Virginia. The trek will take them to Washington D.C. to honor fallen officers.

Kannapolis Police Officer Tony Peeler was exhausted when he arrived in Richmond, but he's enduring the pain and soreness for one reason. “For Roger Dell Carter. He died December 31 of 1993,” Peeler said.

Peeler keeps Carter's photo on the handlebars of his bike, but each rider in the group has someone else they're doing this ride for. “It means a lot. Helps you get through the day. Didn’t know him,” Peeler said.

Peeler didn’t have to. The bond these men and women share with each other is inexplicable unless you’re a member of the law enforcement family

Richard Reese has been a CMPD officer for 18 years.

“Every time I hear their names, I remember the exact location where I was. Every time I drive by that location, I automatically think about it,” Reese said.

Reese is talking about CMPD Officer’s Jeff Shelton and Sean Clark, who were killed in the line of duty 10-years-ago as of April 2017. Many are riding for them.

“This ride, it means a lot,” Reese said.

If anyone knows the cost of the uniform it’s Trisha Norket. Her son, John Burnett, was killed with his CMPD partner Andy Nobles in 1993. This her 8th trip to DC with the officers she calls her own.

“I pray that people stop and think about what our law enforcement officers do,” Norket said.

It’s no secret the men and women in blue often face tough critics in hostile environments. So why are they still police officers?

“Somebody has to do it. If it wasn’t for us, who is going to do it?” Reese asked.

Peeler says one's actions shouldn't represent the whole profession. “We’re out there to help everybody. We’re not all bad,” Peeler said.

On Friday, the group will ride their final 165 miles to the nation’s capitol as 10's of thousands of officers stop to honor the fallen. Norket believes it needs to happen more.

“I am convinced that there are still more people that honor and care about our law enforcement officers than there are that don’t like them,” Norket said.

This is the 11th year CMPD has participated in the ride which has grown from seven cyclists to over 100.

