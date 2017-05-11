Police: Alleged "robbery victim" slams car into Salisbury apartment building

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened in the 9300 block of Monroe Road.More >>
According to the Charlotte Fire Department, the crash happened in the 9300 block of Monroe Road.More >>
A man has been charged for his involvement in four armed robberies in Charlotte Thursday, police said.More >>
A man has been charged for his involvement in four armed robberies in Charlotte Thursday, police said.More >>
The city of Hickory said Rudy Wright's body was found around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.More >>
The city of Hickory said Rudy Wright's body was found around 2:40 p.m. Thursday.More >>
The jury rejected Charlotte’s claims that Eschert’s firing wasn’t retaliation.More >>
The jury rejected Charlotte’s claims that Eschert’s firing wasn’t retaliation.More >>
A man who told police he was the victim of a robbery slammed his car into an apartment building off Pearl Street on Thursday night.More >>
A man who told police he was the victim of a robbery slammed his car into an apartment building off Pearl Street on Thursday night.More >>