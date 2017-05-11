Police: Alleged "robbery victim" slams car into Salisbury apartment building

A man who told police he was the victim of a robbery slammed his car into an apartment building Thursday night.

The wreck happened just after 8:30 p.m. off Pearl Street in Salisbury.

There aren't many details at this point, but the man claimed he was being robbed while in his car and that he ended up running the black Lexus into an apartment building.

No one was hurt in the wreck.

The residents who live in the apartment were displaced. The Red Cross is providing a place for the residents to stay.

Police say that initial reports of a shooting in the area appear to be unfounded, but the investigation is ongoing.

