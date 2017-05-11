Mayor found dead

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.
A grandmother and grandfather taken to jail after their 15-year old grandson accidentally shot himself during a party at 4:00 a.m. Police say they found drugs and alcohol. The grandparents are now accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
The well-loved long-time mayor of Hickory found dead in his home. Tonight, the city mourns the passing of Rudy Wright.
Iffy weather for tomorrow which is why Eric Thomas has declared Friday a First Alert Day. We could see disruptive rain storms 24 hours from now, lasting until midday Saturday. He’ll have the latest in the ever-changing First Alert Forecast.
Plus, you can once again follow the yellow brick road. After 40 years in hibernation, The Land of Oz trail re-opens this summer on Beech Mountain. Tickets are selling briskly.
