Mayor found dead

Mayor found dead

Hi everyone, this is Paul Cameron at my desk in the WBTV Newsroom.

A grandmother and grandfather taken to jail after their 15-year old grandson accidentally shot himself during a party at 4:00 a.m.  Police say they found drugs and alcohol.  The grandparents are now accused of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The well-loved long-time mayor of Hickory found dead in his home.  Tonight, the city mourns the passing of Rudy Wright.

Iffy weather for tomorrow which is why Eric Thomas has declared Friday a First Alert Day.  We could see disruptive rain storms 24 hours from now, lasting until midday Saturday.  He’ll have the latest in the ever-changing First Alert Forecast.

Plus, you can once again follow the yellow brick road.  After 40 years in hibernation, The Land of Oz trail re-opens this summer on Beech Mountain.  Tickets are selling briskly.

Please join Molly Grantham, Eric Thomas, Delano Little and me for WBTV News at 11:00!

