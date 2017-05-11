CMPD officer injured in vehicle wreck

An on-duty police officer was injured when his patrol car collided with another vehicle in east Charlotte Thursday.

The wreck occurred 7 p.m. at Eastway Drive and Citiside Drive.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a driver pulled out in front of the officer and then the two vehicles collided.

Police said the officer and the occupants of the second vehicle were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It is unknown whether any charges will be filed.

No other information has been information.

Copyright 2017 WBTV. All rights reserved.