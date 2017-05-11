Anti-Muslim flyer taped to UNC Charlotte student's door

A flyer with a derogatory message towards Muslims was posted on a student's door inside a residence hall at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, the school confirmed Thursday.

According to UNC Charlotte's Associate Director for Media Relations Buffie Stephens, the anti-Muslim flyer was posted on a suite door inside the Wallis Hall dorm on Sunday.

Stephens said the school's staff went into immediate motion once they were notified of the flyer. Stephens believes the staff was made aware of the flyer through posts on social media.

WBTV received a picture copy Thursday of the flyer that was posted on the student's door. School officials have confirmed that the picture is a copy of the original flyer, but the student who posted the photo on social media has asked to remain anonymous.

No one in the suite appeared to be a target, according to Stephens.

As of Thursday evening, the staff does not know who posted the flyer.

The school said this is an active investigation.

