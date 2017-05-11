ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE: ACC Announces Notre Dame Future Football Match-ups

Atlantic Coast Conference, Notre Dame Announce Future Football Matchups

Fighting Irish will continue to face conference teams an average of five times per season through 2037

GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – As part of the ongoing agreement, Notre Dame and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the five football games that will be played annually between the Fighting Irish and members of the league from 2026 through 2037.

The agreement continues a partnership that began in 2014, in which the ACC’s 14 football member schools play the Fighting Irish an average of five times per year. By the end of the 2037 season, Notre Dame will have played 120 games against ACC opponents, beginning with the 2014 football season.

The ACC and Notre Dame had previously announced the schedule of games from 2017 through 2025 (http://theacc.co/1njVoED).

“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”

Half of the 60 games scheduled from 2026 through 2037 will be home games for ACC teams, and Notre Dame will play host to 30 games. Highlights include Labor Day Monday night games at Clemson on August 30, 2031 and at Virginia Tech on September 1, 2036.

ACC schools were 6-9 against the Fighting Irish over the past three seasons (2014-2016). The 2017 slate finds ACC teams playing three home games against Notre Dame (Boston College on September 16, North Carolina on October 7 and Miami on November 11). The Fighting Irish will play host to NC State on October 28 and to Wake Forest on November 4.

ACC-Notre Dame Football Schedule 2026-2037

2026

Notre Dame at Florida State

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2027

Notre Dame at Clemson

Notre Dame at Duke

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

2028

Boston College at Notre Dame

Clemson at Notre Dame

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Pitt

Notre Dame at Virginia Tech

2029

Notre Dame at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at NC State

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2030

Notre Dame at Boston College

Duke at Notre Dame

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

North Carolina at Notre Dame

2031

Aug. 30 Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day Monday night)

Miami at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at North Carolina

NC State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Virginia

2032

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Louisville at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Miami

Wake Forest at Notre Dame

2033

Notre Dame at Boston College

Notre Dame at Duke

Notre Dame at Louisville

Pitt at Notre Dame

Virginia Tech at Notre Dame

2034

Clemson at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Miami

Notre Dame at Pitt

Syracuse at Notre Dame

Virginia at Notre Dame

2035

Boston College at Notre Dame

Duke at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Louisville

Notre Dame at NC State

Notre Dame at Virginia

2036

Florida State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

North Carolina at Notre Dame

Pitt at Notre Dame

Sept. 1 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day Monday night)

2037

Notre Dame at Clemson

Miami at Notre Dame

NC State at Notre Dame

Notre Dame at Syracuse

Notre Dame at Wake Forest

Bold indicates ACC home games