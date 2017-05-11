ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE: ACC Announces Notre Dame Future Football Match-ups

Atlantic Coast Conference, Notre Dame Announce Future Football Matchups
Fighting Irish will continue to face conference teams an average of five times per season through 2037
GREENSBORO, N.C. (theACC.com) – As part of the ongoing agreement, Notre Dame and the Atlantic Coast Conference announced the five football games that will be played annually between the Fighting Irish and members of the league from 2026 through 2037.
The agreement continues a partnership that began in 2014, in which the ACC’s 14 football member schools play the Fighting Irish an average of five times per year. By the end of the 2037 season, Notre Dame will have played 120 games against ACC opponents, beginning with the 2014 football season.
The ACC and Notre Dame had previously announced the schedule of games from 2017 through 2025 (http://theacc.co/1njVoED).
“The ACC’s football partnership with Notre Dame has been extremely successful throughout our first four seasons,” said ACC Commissioner John Swofford. “As we look to the future, these games will continue to enhance the experience for our players, schools and fans.”
Half of the 60 games scheduled from 2026 through 2037 will be home games for ACC teams, and Notre Dame will play host to 30 games. Highlights include Labor Day Monday night games at Clemson on August 30, 2031 and at Virginia Tech on September 1, 2036.
ACC schools were 6-9 against the Fighting Irish over the past three seasons (2014-2016). The 2017 slate finds ACC teams playing three home games against Notre Dame (Boston College on September 16, North Carolina on October 7 and Miami on November 11). The Fighting Irish will play host to NC State on October 28 and to Wake Forest on November 4.
ACC-Notre Dame Football Schedule 2026-2037
2026
Notre Dame at Florida State
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2027
Notre Dame at Clemson
Notre Dame at Duke
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
2028
Boston College at Notre Dame
Clemson at Notre Dame
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Pitt
Notre Dame at Virginia Tech
2029
Notre Dame at Florida State
Georgia Tech at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2030
Notre Dame at Boston College
Duke at Notre Dame
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
North Carolina at Notre Dame
2031
Aug. 30 Notre Dame at Clemson (Labor Day Monday night)
Miami at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at North Carolina
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Virginia
2032
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
Louisville at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Wake Forest at Notre Dame
2033
Notre Dame at Boston College
Notre Dame at Duke
Notre Dame at Louisville
Pitt at Notre Dame
Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
2034
Clemson at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Miami
Notre Dame at Pitt
Syracuse at Notre Dame
Virginia at Notre Dame
2035
Boston College at Notre Dame
Duke at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Louisville
Notre Dame at NC State
Notre Dame at Virginia
2036
Florida State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech
North Carolina at Notre Dame
Pitt at Notre Dame
Sept. 1 Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Labor Day Monday night)
2037
Notre Dame at Clemson
Miami at Notre Dame
NC State at Notre Dame
Notre Dame at Syracuse
Notre Dame at Wake Forest
Bold indicates ACC home games