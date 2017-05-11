CHARLOTTE KNIGHTS: NASCAR Driver Ty Dillon To Throw Out First Pitch May 24th

Ty Dillon to Sign Autographs, Throw First Pitch May 24th

NASCAR Driver Set to Visit BB&T Ballpark During Team’s Seven-Game Homestand



(UPTOWN CHARLOTTE, NC) -- NASCAR driver Ty Dillon, who competes full-time in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will meet fans and sign pre-game autographs at BB&T Ballpark in Uptown Charlotte on Wednesday, May 24th. Dillon is the driver of the No. 13 Chevrolet SS for Germain Racing.



Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. on May 24th and the Charlotte Knights will host the Syracuse Chiefs (Triple-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals) in a 7:05 p.m. game. Dillon will sign free autographs for fans from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. on the BB&T Ballpark concourse. Dillon will also throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch.



A native of Welcome, NC, Dillon also competes part-time in the XFINITY Series and the Camping World Truck Series. He won his first race in the XFINITY Series in 2014 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. In 2012, he was named as the Camping World Truck Series Rookie of the Year. A year later, he earned the 2013 Camping World Truck Series Most Popular Diver Award.



Dillon comes from a family rich with racing tradition. His dad, Mike Dillon, was a former NASCAR driver, while his older brother Austin Dillon is currently driving in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Ty and Austin are the grandsons of Hall of Fame car owner, Richard Childress (owner of Richard Childress Racing).



The month of May is full of great giveaways, promotions, and more. Single-game tickets for all games during the 2017 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the BB&T Ballpark Ticket Office, online at CharlotteKnights.com, or by phone at 704-274-8282. Tradition Never Ends!





Tommy Viola

Director of PR/Media Relations

324 S. Mint St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Office: 704-274-8203

Twitter: @Tommy_the_V

tommyv@charlotteknights.com