Charlotte residents react on rising crime numbers in the city

Ann Jones lives on Montreat Street, which is off Statesville Avenue in Charlotte, where crime is sometimes an issue.

"In the neighborhood yes, not so much in my street because I live in a pretty quiet street - Montreat, but the neighborhood can sometimes get rowdy," Jones says.

Jones said she's one of the faces behind the city's first quarter crime statistics.

"The main thing would be burglaries since we were just burglarized," Jones says.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police numbers show officers were busier during the first three months of 2017, compared to the same time in 2016. The statistics show that homicides, robberies, aggravated assaults, vehicle thefts and burglaries all increased.

"There was so much crime happening everywhere and it's hard to feel safe," Jones said, adding that she's concerned. "Because it can happen at any time to anybody so we’re always on the watch, always on the alert as to not give them a reason to break-in."

Walter Jordan digested the crime numbers. Jordan lives off Beatties Ford Road, which is in the west side of Charlotte, and knows what other people think about west Charlotte.

"Yeah the west side does get a bad rap," Jordan says. "Most of the crimes happen on the west side but it’s all over Charlotte."

For Jordan, something stands out in the police numbers.

"What jumps out? Homicides, cause they’re doubling," Jordan said. "Every time you look up, you’re hearing boom, boom, boom, shootings and what’s going on, so forth."

Still, Jordan says he feels safe, but he's careful.

"How many aggravated assaults and things like that – it’s concerning you never know," Jordan said."If you be out at night, you never know."

Ronnie Williamson lives off Tuckaseegee Road, which is near West Mecklenburg High School.

"It’s just a nice, quiet, safe place to live and until recently nothing out of the ordinary was going on," Williamson said.

But something started happening.

"We’ve had a lot of car break-ins. We’ve had people breaking into houses and some out-buildings. Actually a couple of times we’ve had people firing weapons," Williamson said. "And until now, that was highly irregular. You didn’t hear that in this neighborhood."

For him, the burglary numbers stand out.

"We’re not easy targets. I’m not sure what the problem is now," Williamson said. "I think the courts have got something to do with it but this is just a nice neighborhood, that until recently, we had very very few problems. Everyone here looks out for each other."

Williamson says he feels safe in his neighborhood and in the city, but he has concerns.

"Absolutely. Everybody should be that lives in this city or county as far as that goes," Williamson said.

